REPORT: Ohio State fans show up at wrong bowl game in CFP semifinals
The College Football Playoff resumes this weekend Notre Dame taking on Penn State in the Orange Bowl (Thursday) in Miami, Fla. and Ohio State battling Texas in the Cotton Bowl (Friday) in Dallas, Texas.
Unfortunately, it appears some of the supporters of the Buckeyes may made their way to the wrong venue. According to PennLive's Johnny McGonigal, a beat reporter covering Penn State football, at least a pair of Ohio State fans will be in attendance at the Orange Bowl to watch the Nittany Lions battle the Fighting Irish after they "misread the [College Football Playoff] bracket".
It's possible this wayward group of OSU supporters could see Ohio State's eventual opponent in the National Championship Game on Jan. 20, if the Buckeyes manage to defeat Texas on Friday night in Dallas. However, should Ohio State fall short against the Longhorns as a six-point favorite, at least these fans got a trip to South Beach despite their mistake.
Notre Dame and Penn State are scheduled to kick off in the Orange Bowl tonight (Thursday, Jan. 9) at 7:30 p.m., with ESPN carrying the TV broadcast.
