Rivals recruiting shares why 2025 Michigan football signee earned a five-star rating
Rivals released its final 2025 top-250 rankings for the '25 cycle and there were several Michigan football players inside the top-250 -- with one blatant miss. Two of the Wolverine signees were five-stars according to Rivals. Of course, one being Bryce Underwood who checked in at No. 3 overall, but the other was defensive end, Nate Marshall.
The Oak Park (IL) Fenwick product finished the cycle as a five-star and the No. 27 overall recruit according to Rivals. But what made Marshall earn that fifth star? According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, "Marshall was undoubtedly one of the most impressive defense end prospects in the 2025 class. Which helped him earn his fifth star afer this past season."
RELATED: Michigan football signee gets major disrespect from a recruiting service
While Marshall is a five-star recruit on Rivals, he is a four-star according to the Composite. The 6-4, 265-pound Edge rusher is the 56th-ranked recruit by the Composite. Marshall is a two-way athlete who also excels at basketball. It's clear watching Marshall play just how athletic he is and how much havoc he can wreak when he gets to Ann Arbor.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Marshall:
"Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
ESPN grades Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan football
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7