Elite 2022 Running Backs Rave About Michigan

Right now, the 2022 class is about five weeks away from entering a recruiting period where college coaches will be allowed to initiate contact with prospects, and each year Sept. 1 stands as an important day in the cycle. Top prospects hear from the schools that are prioritizing them the most, and it leaves a positive impression that schools are calling on day one.

To that notion, Michigan has already done a sound job of scouring the country for top running backs to pursue in the '22 cycle, and U-M has not only offered but made a strong impression on a bevy of talented runners, which is a testament to Coach Jay Harbaugh's tenacity for recruiting.

In particular, Wolverine Digest has spoken to seven 2022 running backs that landed an offer from Michigan recently. Here is a breakdown of how each prospect stacks up:

Name Height Weight Hometown Stars 247Sports.com Composite Ranking (by position) Gavin Sawchuk 5-11 175 lbs. Littleton, Colorado 4 No. 2 Omarion Hampton 6-0 215 lbs. Clayton, North Carolina 4 No. 12 George Pettaway 5-11 180 lbs. Suffolk, Virginia 4 No. 14 Terrance Gibbs 6-0 190 lbs. Oviedo, Florida 4 No. 15 Antonio Martin 5-10 195 lbs. Fairburn, Georgia 4 No. 23 Quinshon Judkins 6-0 195 lbs. Pike Road, Alabama 3 N/A Damari Alston 5-11 205 lbs. Atlanta, Georgia 3 N/A

These running backs are spread across the country, and they are all highly coveted talents. Michigan is taking aim at the very best in the country for the 2022 cycle, and Harbaugh is leading the forefront in these efforts.

Here is the most impactful quote given to Wolverine Digest from each running back listed above:

Gavin Sawchuk on his first scholarship offer coming from Michigan: “They were the first ones to take interest in me and notice me,” Sawchuk said. “So, I’m really glad that they did that, and I’m thankful for that. They are definitely in the mix for that reason and some other reasons. It’s a great school, great education.”

Omarion Hampton on his perception of the U-M program: “They seem like a strong, family-oriented program,” Hampton said. “I don’t know too much about the offense at the moment, but I’m looking forward to learning more when I’m able to talk to the coaches more often.”

George Pettaway, who is anxious to learn more from Jay Harbaugh: “I was really excited. Coach Harbaugh, the running back coach Jay Harbaugh, I gave him a call and he talked to my high school head coach,” Pettaway said. “He talked about the type of person I was and stuff like that. I knew [the offer] was coming, but I didn't know when. He reached out to me a while back, so I was just waiting on it. But while waiting on it, I was in the lab, being hungry, staying focused and grinding.”

Terrance Gibbs on his family connections to the state of Michigan: “I was smiling from ear to ear,” Gibbs said. “My coach told me, and I thought that Michigan was a school that I liked a lot and a lot of my friends, they basically grew up around Michigan. I just feel like that’s a home because I’ve been there often.”

Antonio Martin on his reaction to landing a Michigan offer: “That was really one of my dream schools, one of the top schools I was wanting,” Martin said. “I was shocked [to receive an offer]. It has just stood out to me since I was younger and I would watch. Back then they had a quarterback that was No. 98, so that stood out to me and then I've been keeping up with them since then.”

Damari Alston on his familiarity with the Wolverines: “I always watched Michigan,” Alston said. “Every Saturday, I’m always watching Michigan.”

Quinshon Judkins on his impression of Michigan: “I watch Michigan like every Saturday,” Judkins said. “I watch a lot of college football games, so I’m pretty familiar with how they play their game of football... That’s a great school, a great program,” Judkins said. “They have great coaches, and it’s a great school. So, that was very exciting.”

In the 2020 class, Michigan took one running back in four-star prospect Blake Corum. The Wolverines are yet to pick up a pledge from a player at the position in the 2021 cycle, but West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards is the staff's top target, and Michigan is the presumed leader at the moment.

Which of these players would you like for Michigan to pursue the most aggressively? How many running backs would you like to see in the 2022 class? Let us know!