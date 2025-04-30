Several Michigan football stars named as 'top 100' 2025 NFL Draft picks
There were seven Michigan Wolverines that got drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Three players went in Round 1, while CB Will Johnson slipped into Day 2 of the draft. The Wolverines had two players go in the top 10: DT Mason Graham went fourth overall, and TE Colston Loveland was drafted at 10th.
ESPN's Matt Miller came out with the best 100 picks of the entire 2025 NFL Draft. There were four Wolverines who landed in the top 100.
No. 2-best selection: CB Will Johnson to the Arizona Cardinals
Johnson was a top-10 player in this class when looking solely at film and not accounting for injuries. While he didn't want to slip to Round 2, Jonathan Gannon's system is a great fit for him. Johnson has Trevon Diggs-esque ball-hawking skills and is a shutdown corner when healthy. This is one of the steals of the draft as far as value, as he was taken 40 spots lower than I had him ranked.- Matt Miller (ESPN)
Johnson was the 7th-best player on Miller's big board going into draft night, but Johnson fell all the way to the 47th pick of the draft. Johnson's talent is undeniable, but after an injury-filled career with Michigan, he will have to prove that he's healthy. If he does, this is likely the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft.
No. 7-best selection: TE Colston Loveland to the Chicago Bears
I had Loveland as my No. 1 tight end, and apparently the Bears agreed; they made him the top tight end drafted. His ability in the passing game -- he runs routes like a receiver and has the speed to separate from linebackers and safeties -- makes Loveland an easy comparison to Sam LaPorta, who Bears coach Ben Johnson had great success with in Detroit. Value, need and scheme fit all match with this pick.- Miller
Loveland went 10th overall to the Bears, but most analysts had the three-year Wolverine behind Penn State's Tyler Warren. However, the Bears snagged Loveland as the first TE off the board. He now lands in a favorable spot with Ben Johnson taking over as the head coach. Just look what he did with Sam LaPorta in Detroit.
No. 23-best selection: DT Mason Graham to the Cleveland Browns
Even without considering the trade, I love the idea of Graham playing next to Myles Garrett on the Browns' defensive line. Graham doesn't lose reps and will draw attention away from Garrett on the edge. The defensive line could quickly become a strength for a team that's lacking advantages. Add in the 2026 first-round pick the Browns got by trading down, and this was a quality move.- Miller
The Browns traded out of the 2nd overall pick, and traded down to fourth to select Graham. Clearly, the Browns favored Graham over both Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter -- Cleveland could have had either play. The Browns will now pair up Myles Garrett along with Graham to give Cleveland a nasty front.
No. 68-best selection: Edge Josaiah Stewart to the Los Angeles Rams
I spoke to a Rams source who said the team was looking for "highly productive players who love football." That reads like a line from Stewart's scouting report. He produced consistently the past two seasons and was a leader on Michigan's defense.- Miller
Stewart was selected with the 90th overall pick, and the Rams are loading up on the line. Last season, Los Angeles took Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, who both had great rookie seasons. Add in another young player to the line, the Rams are setting themselves up for years to come. Stewart might not be the biggest player, but he plays hard and gets off the line like a cannon.
