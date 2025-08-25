BREAKING: Sherrone Moore names Bryce Underwood starter, announces QB2 for Michigan
247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Sunday night that Michigan would name Bryce Underwood the starting QB on Monday -- that's exactly what happened. During his weekly press conference, head coach Sherrone Moore announced the five-star freshman gunslinger would lead the Wolverines out onto the field on Saturday night against New Mexico.
It was the worst-kept secret in college football that Underwood would be the starter. Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene was injured most of spring and didn't get too much opportunity with the starters. Whereas both Underwood and sophomore Jadyn Davis had full reign with the starters this spring. Underwood continued to show why he was the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle, and was named the starter.
“He’s earned the opportunity. It was not given to him,” Moore said. “He took ownership of the team. He’s going to make mistakes. That’s what we’re here for.”
Moore also noted that Davis was the No. 2 QB on the depth chart entering New Mexico week. Which means neither transfer -- Keene or Jake Garcia -- is currently backing up Underwood. If the Wolverines blow out New Mexico, which is expected, fans might see the former highly-touted recruit getting some playing time on Saturday night.
Keene, who suffered an injury this spring, is still working back from that injury, and might still be a few weeks away from playing in the maize and blue.
