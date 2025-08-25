Sherrone Moore announces starting O-line for Michigan in 2025 -- with a bit of a shakeup
The news of Bryce Underwood starting wasn't a shock to Michigan fans -- that was expected. But there might be a changeup on the offensive line that wasn't as expected.
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore revealed the starting offensive line for the home opener against New Mexico. From left-to-right: Evan Link, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Brady Norton, and Andrew Sprague.
Going into fall camp, it appeared that Nathan Efobi was going to cement himself as the starting RG, but as time moved on, the Cal Poly transfer earned the right to start in Year 1 at Michigan. Moore confirmed that Efobi was going to be in the mix at guard, but he would play as a backup.
Moore also noted that five-star freshman Andrew Babalola was having knee surgery and would likely miss the entire 2025 season. Babalola was right in the mix, along with Blake Frazier, to win the starting LT job -- but Link will take that on after a strong fall camp.
The new-look offensive line will have to be up to the standard at Michigan. After winning back-to-back Joe Moore Award's the Wolverines' offensive line wasn't as good in 2024 as many fans expected from Michigan. With El-Hadi back at his natural position and Crippen returning at center, there is some continuity there. The Wolverines have one week to get things in place before taking on Oklahoma in a massive Week 2 showdown.
