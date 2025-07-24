Sherrone Moore explains the theme for the 2025 season and why it is so important
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore suffered through one of the more disappointing follow-up seasons a previous National Championship team has endured in recent history. The 2023 National Champion Michigan Wolverines struggled mightily in 2024 and finished as an eight-win, five-loss team. To say they had difficulties moving the ball through the air in 2024 is the understatement of the century. The '24 team was one of the most one-dimensional offensive teams that I have ever seen in football history.
With all the deficiencies offensively the 2024 team held together and closed out the season with big wins over Ohio State and Alabama. The 2025 mantra is "Team over Me". Moore stressed that in the new era of revenue sharing and NIL dollars, and presumably ease of transferring, the old Bo Schembechler mantra of "The Team, The Team, The Team" is more important now than ever.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Michigan offense has a different mindset and a more than capable arm to lead the passing game, thanks to freshman phenom Bryce Underwood. With the continued emphasis on "Team over Me," the 2025 Wolverine squad could surprise some people. They have more than enough talent defensively to allow the offense to grow. Winning a few big games early could put them on yet another collision course with the Buckeyes for Big Ten supremacy on November 29th.
