Michigan is battling Bill Belichick's Tar Heels for top-ranked in-state wide receiver
The Michigan Wolverines have not done a great job of securing in-state talent in the 2026 class. Of the top 10 ranked players for that 2026 class, not a single one has chosen Ann Arbor as their college destination. The number two player, TE Lincoln Keys, is headed to Georgia. Third-ranked OT Gregory Patrick chose Notre Dame, and the fourth-best player in the state for 2026, WR Samson Gash, is headed to East Lansing to play for the MSU Spartans.
Sherrone Moore and his staff have taken pride in keeping Michigan talent in Michigan. That blueprint has taken a hit this cycle. However, the top-rated recruit in the 2026 class for the state of Michigan is still undecided, and Michigan is right in the thick of things as his recruitment winds down. That recruit is composite four-star wide receiver CJ Sadler, who is set to commit on August 15th.
Sadler released a "Final Four" ahead of his pending commitment date. That list consists of Michigan, North Carolina, Colorado, and Maryland. It appears that the two main contenders are Michigan and North Carolina. The Tar Heels, riding the appeal of former NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick, have pulled off a few big recruiting wins this cycle. Michigan is going to have to keep the pressure on Sadler and his camp to keep the talented young receiver in the Mitten State.
