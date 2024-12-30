Sherrone Moore shares what made him go get QB Mikey Keene from the transfer portal
Even after landing the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, quarterback Bryce Underwood, Michigan didn't want to be in the same predicament it was in this past season. The Wolverines had to rotate between three quarterbacks before settling back on game one starter Davis Warren for the rest of the season. Between turnovers, poor decision-making, and accuracy issues, Michigan had one of the worst passing offenses in all of college football.
So Sherrone Moore and Co. went out and landed a veteran signal-caller. Michigan signed former UCF and Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene who has one year of eligibility remaining. Now that Keene is officially in the fold, coach Moore was able to comment about why he thought he was the best fit in Ann Arbor. On Monday, during his pre-ReliaQuest Bowl press conference, Moore talked about Keene's experience.
"Yeah, experienced guy that's
played a lot of football," Moore said of Keene. "Really excited about him. We
played him in the first game, so we know how tough he is.
We know the type of throws he can make.
"Just heard great things and tactical things about him as a
leader, and really excited for him to push that room and
give us an experienced guy that we feel that he can win us
games, and that was the most important piece of it."
Keene comes to Michigan having familiarity with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The two crossed paths at UCF while Lindsey was the OC there. But Keene really shined when he left for Fresno State. He nearly eclipsed 3,000 yards through the air in the past two seasons. He is also very accurate, having nearly a 70% career completion percentage.
But even though Michigan added Keene, Moore shared it's an open competition next season. Of course, Underwood will have something to say about it. Moore says Keene understands the situation and Underwood, Keene, Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren -- assuming Davis and Warren are still in Ann Arbor -- will battle it out.
"Yeah, it's open competition," Moore said of the 2025 starting spot.
"Nobody is promised a certain spot. Everybody has got to
earn it, and he really understands that, even with the guys
we've brought in. So he's really excited to push the whole
room.
"He's a guy that's played a lot of football, that has a lot of
experience and made plays at all different levels. He's
familiar with Chip Lindsey was really huge. They had a
connection previously. That helped.
"But just all the reviews that we got from him as a person,
as a player, and then it was huge that we played him this
year. We saw him live in action. We saw him make some
really good throws and do some things dynamic. So really
ready for him to get going in this program."
But before Keene gets a chance to play for Michigan, the Wolverines have one game left in the 2024 season. The Wolverines and Alabama will square off on Tuesday at Noon ET in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
