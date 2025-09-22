Sherrone Moore shares who he thinks could become a 'first-round pick' after this year
In Week 3 against Central Michigan, Michigan experimented with moving inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham to edge -- it worked like a charm. Barham could not be stopped by the Chippewas, but there was a clear talent difference between a high Power Four program and a Group of Five team.
But on Saturday, against Nebraska, Barham continued to wreak havoc. Against the Huskers, the senior defensive star had four QB hurries off the edge, per Pro Football Focus, and recorded one sack. It appears, based on the last two games, the Wolverines have found their next great edge duo in Derrick Moore and Barham.
On Monday, during Sherrone Moore's press conference, he talked about how well Barham has handled the switch to edge and how he has a chance to be selected in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. After four games, Barham leads Michigan with three sacks and 4.5 TFLs.
"Yeah, he’s a freak," Moore said of Barham. "It’s a problem for other people. I’m glad it’s not our problem. He’s got ability, but now he’s playing to that ability, and he’s doing it consistently. But you saw it really in spring, but then you saw it in training camp, how he practiced, because he always had the talent. But we’ve been around guys with talent that don’t ever push it to that level, and he’s pushed it to that level, and now you’re seeing it. He’s got the chance to be a first-round draft pick if he continues to play that way. We’ll continue to push him, and he continues to push himself. But it’s fun to watch him out there on the edge, man."
Defensive line has been impressive
Admittedly, the line underwhelmed in both Week 1 and Week 2. But with Barham moving to edge and players having a chip on their shoulders -- the line looks as advertised entering the season. Michigan continues to rotate players in and out, but the stars are really shining. Tackles Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne continue to have good seasons, and the edge rushers are playing out of their minds.
Coach Moore talked about how well the D-line played against Nebraska.
"...And then obviously the D-line, seven sacks, that’s all you got to say. I mean, that’s the D-line, that’s the linebackers, that’s the scheme, that’s how they’re doing it. That’s rushing four, that’s rushing five, that’s rushing three. We got sacks on all of those. So this team is in a great spot."
The Wolverines will have their bye week before hosting Wisconsin in two weeks.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Big-time Georgia commit confirms he will take Michigan visit for Wisconsin game
- Michigan jumps up ESPN's power rankings after signature win over Nebraska
- This stat shows how impressive Justice Haynes has been for Michigan through 4 weeks
- PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's road win over Nebraska