Social Media lights up with ecstatic Michigan fans as Wolverines land another elite commit

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore smiles
The Michigan recruiting train keeps picking up steam. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito has demonstrated that he is genuinely an elite-level recruiter, and his skills have landed Michigan another monster in the trenches. Four-star Julian Walker has committed to the Wolverine program, completing a defensive line haul that could be the best in the nation.

As Michigan continues to add blue-chip commits, it is rising in the team rankings, reaching as high as eighth in the country on some sites. It looks like they have more talent heading their way in the next few days. Social media erupted with the news of Walker's commitment as fans, players, and analysts took to the internet to praise Michigan's latest recruiting win.

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

