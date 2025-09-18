How Michigan can make Bryce Underwood's life a lot easier against Nebraska
One of the biggest games on the Michigan Wolverines' 2025 schedule is upon us. The Wolverines will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers in their Big 10 opener. Michigan enters as 2.5-point favorites, but Nebraska is off to a hot start, and Memorial Stadium is no easy place to play.
If the Wolverines want to escape with a win this weekend, they'll need their true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, to have a big game. He struggled against Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago, but had the best game of his short career against Central Michigan last weekend. He totaled nearly 350 yards and scored three touchdowns, and he just looked much more comfortable than he had in the first two weeks of the season.
If the Wolverines want to get the most out of their true freshman quarterback in their Big 10 opener, here's what they need to do.
Let him run
Before last weekend's game, I was a big advocate for letting Underwood use his legs. Yes, he has an elite arm, but he's also a very good athlete who rushed for over 600 yards as a senior in high school. I wasn't calling for them to draw up 10 designed QB runs a game, but I thought he would benefit from scrambling when he was put under pressure.
It appears they heard the calls, because Underwood got the green light to run, and he made the most of his chances, carrying the ball nine times for 114 yards and two scores. It not only opened things up in the pass game because the defense had to respect that he could take off and run at any moment, but it also helped build his confidence.
If Michigan wants Underwood to have a big game against Nebraska, they need to let him continue to run the ball.
Don't make him play from behind
A quarterback's best friend is a good run game, and so far, the Wolverines have delivered on that. Justice Haynes has been great to start the season, but they can't afford to let Nebraska go up early and play catch-up the entire game. If that happens, they'll have to get away from the run, and Underwood will have to throw it 35+ times, which would be a recipe for disaster.
It will be up to Michigan's defense to keep this game close while the offense settles in. Nebraska's offense has looked really good this year, but they haven't played a defense like Michigan's. If the Wolverines can come out and get a few stops while Underwood and Co. settle in, it will go a long way towards helping their offense out.
Give him some easy throws to start the game
The best way to help settle down a young quarterback in a big game is to give him some easy throws early. Call a couple of screens, RPOs and short passes, and let him see the ball go through the hoop a few times on the first drive. They don't need to try to out-smart Nebraska on their opening drive. Just give him some quick, easy throws that he doesn't have to think about too much, and see what it does for his confidence.