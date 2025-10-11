CBS Sports national panel in favor of one team in Michigan football vs. USC showdown
No. 15 Michigan heads west for a big showdown with the USC Trojans. The Wolverines have won their last three games, including a road win in Lincoln against Nebraska. USC is coming off a bye week, but the Trojans suffered their first loss of the season two weeks ago against Illinois.
Michigan is considered an underdog in this game, but with the spread being so tight -- just 2.5 points -- you can consider this a toss-up game.
Recently, CBS Sports' national team picked the straight up winner, along with who they would pick to cover the spread.
CBS Sports' panel makes their pick
Tom Fornelli - Michigan Straight Up / Michigan +2.5 points
Chip Patterson - Michigan SU / Michigan +2.5 points
Brandon Marcello - USC SU / USC -2.5 points
John Talty - USC SU / USC -2.5 points
Richard Johnson - Michigan Straight Up / Michigan +2.5 points
Shehan Jeyarajah - USC SU / USC -2.5 points
David Cobb - USC SU / USC -2.5 points
Brad Crawford - USC SU / USC -2.5 points
Chris Hummer - USC SU / USC -2.5 points
Can Michigan cover the points?
If this game comes down to trench play, the Wolverines should have an upper hand. Michigan boasts the No. 8 rushing attack in the country and the Wolverines' defensive line continues to get better since moving Jaishawn Barham to edge. The Trojans have a real weakness along the offensive line, and Michigan could exploit that this evening.
But Michigan has to play sound defense. The Trojans have one of the best offenses in the country and QB Jayden Maiava is the second-leading passer in the country. He has a pair of elite WRs in Makia Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to throw the ball to. Michigan won't shut down the Trojans' passing attack, but slowing down USC will be the key.
If Michigan can run the ball -- like I think it can -- the Wolverines should be able to leave LA with a big win.
Prediction: Michigan 31, USC 27
