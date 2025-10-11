Michigan football gets starter back vs. USC, Trojans down at least one starter
Michigan football eyes a fourth win in a row on Saturday night when the Wolverines take on the USC Trojans. Michigan is coming off wins against both Nebraska, on the road, and a home win against Wisconsin. The Trojans had a bye last weekend, but USC suffered its first loss of the season two weeks ago against Illinois.
The Wolverines are heading into Los Angeles with a No. 8 rushing attack and a top running back in the country in Justice Haynes. But the Wolverines will have to take on the No. 2 passer in college football, QB Jayden Maiava.
Luckily, it sounds like Michigan is mostly healthy for the game.
Availability report released
Like last week, both QB Davis Warren and RB Micah Ka'apana are both OUT on Saturday. Also, LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is also listed as OUT, but he has yet to see much playing time due to a lingering injury. The only Wolverine listed as questionable is RG Brady Norton.
Good news for Michigan, LG Giovanni El-Hadi is no longer listed on the injury report. But will he regain his starting spot? That's something we will learn on Saturday night. LG Nathan Efobi and RG Jake Guarnera have been playing really well in the absence of El-Hadi and Norton. It's quite possible Sherrone Moore has some sort of rotation in on the offensive line.
As for USC, starting center Killian O'Connor is OUT and star tackle Elijah Paige is questionable. Being down your starting center isn't ideal, and if the Trojans can't have Paige -- Michigan has a real advantage. TE Lake McRee and DB Alex Graham are both listed as questionable as well.
Typically, Michigan is the team that is hurting due to injuries, but it's the Trojans that could be without key players against the Wolverines.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California)
- Network: NBC
- On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge
