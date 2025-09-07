Stock report: Michigan got beat up by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday
It was a disappointing performance by the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Michigan fell to the Oklahoma Sooners, 24-13 and the Wolverines moved to 1-1 on the season. The Wolverines had no answer for Oklahoma QB John Mateer and the Sooners moved the ball easily on Michigan's defense.
With Michigan left needing some answers, we are going to determine whose stock went up and whose stock went down following the loss.
Stock Up
Justice Haynes
For the second week in a row, the Alabama transfer was by far and away the best running back on Michigan's team. Haynes ran it 19 times for 125 yards and a score -- including a 75-yard TD run at the start of the third quarter. According to PFF, Haynes had 41 yards after contact, which is telling with how bad the Wolverines' offensive line was. Haynes didn't have many lanes he could run through on Saturday. Oklahoma's defensive line thoroughly won the battle against Michigan's O-line. But Haynes continues to impress through two games.
Stock Down
Offensive Line
According to PFF, three Michigan offensive linemen finished in the bottom five against Oklahoma. The Wolverines struggled to stop Oklahoma's pass rush and Michigan didn't allow Bryce Underwood a whole lot of time when he looked to pass. The Wolverines allowed six pressures on the night. The offensive line was once the best position group Michigan had, but Sherrone Moore has some work to do -- especially if LG Giovanni El-Hadi has to miss extended time.
Stock Up
Donaven McCulley
The Michigan pass catchers are leaving little to be desired, but the Indiana transfer showed why he was brought in. Leading Michigan on Saturday, McCulley caught just three passes, but they went for 91 yards. He was targeting nine times and caught a massive 44-yard pass, where he snagged the ball behind the defender's helmet to come down with it. While McCulley made a couple of nice plays, there were some miscommunication issues with Underwood, where it didn't appear McCulley knew what the play was. Despite a few issues, McCulley is the only reliable target Underwood has right now -- except for the injured Marlin Klein.
Stock Down
Defensive Line
The front seven was supposed to be Michigan's strength this season, and while the linebackers have played mostly well, the defensive line has not. For the second game in a row, the edge rushers and interior linemen have been nonexistent for the majority of the game. Guys like Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, and Rayshaun Benny have been no-shows and Michigan needs those guys to lead and step up. They all came back to 'be the guy' this year, but they aren't winning their assignments through two games.
More Michigan News:
National media question Sherrone Moore, Michigan following loss to Oklahoma
PFF grades and snap counts following Michigan's loss to Oklahoma
Social media reacts to John Mateer, Oklahoma beating No. 15 Michigan