Stock report: Michigan's offense explodes in massive win over CMU
Coming off a road loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Michigan Wolverines hosted Central Michigan in the Big House on Saturday afternoon. It was a great get-right game for the Wolverines, who beat down on the Chippewas, winning 63-3.
After the big win, we're going to determine whose stock went up and whose stock went down on Saturday.
Stock up: Bryce Underwood
Michigan's true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, struggled a bit against the Sooners, but he had himself a day against CMU. Underwood completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 235 yards and one touchdown, and also ran the ball nine times for 114 yards and two scores. But it's not all about the stats. He was putting the ball in the right spot on pretty much every throw and helping his receivers avoid pressure and get upfield quickly.
Coming into this game, I thought it was important for Michigan to let Underwood use his legs more. It makes things a lot easier on a quarterback when the defense has to worry about him escaping the pocket and running around, and we saw that on Saturday.
Stock up: Jaishawn Barham
Senior linebacker Jaishawn Barham came into this game with just six combined tackles on the season, but he balled out against CMU. In the first quarter alone, Barham recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Unfortunately, he was injured early in the second half and left the game, but he still made a big impression early.
Stock up: Jordan Marshall
Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall has been Michigan's RB2 to start the season, but hasn't been all that efficient. He ran for 57 yards on 20 carries (2.8 average) in the Wolverines' first two games, but after Justice Haynes came out on Saturday, he feasted against the Chippewas.
Marshall ran the ball 10 times for 52 yards (5.2 average) and scored two touchdowns on Saturday. He had a couple of big runs, the longest of which went for 15 yards, and looked much better than he did in the first two weeks of the season. If he can continue to play like this, he'll make the Wolverines' rushing attack even more dangerous than it already is.
Stock down: Dominic Zvada
Last year, Dominic Zvada was as steady as they come, connecting on 21 of his 22 field goal attempts and going 26-for-27 on extra points. After a flawless game in Week 1, though, Zvada has had some issues this season.
Last week against Oklahoma, Zvada made two field goals, but missed a short 32-yarder. This week, Zvada only had one field goal attempt, but he missed it from 47 yards out. I'm not too worried about Zvada moving forward; he should be fine, but his play the last two weeks has left a lot to be desired.
