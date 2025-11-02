Stock up/stock down in the Purdue vs. Michigan game
Stock up: Jordan Marshall
No surprises here, Jordan Marshall was fantastic in this game for Michigan. He was the heart and sole of the offense in this game and without him they genuinely might not have ended up winning. He was great on nearly every snap as he was always falling forwards and churning out those extra, tough yards. He also showed he can be explosive when he has a chance to do so as he ran for the 54-yard touchdown as well. In total he finished with 25 carries for 185 yards with 3 rushing TD's and also caught a pass for for 25 yards. You can't say enough good things about how well Jordan Marshall played against Purdue and he's got a very bright future in Ann Arbor.
Stock down: Bryce Underwood
For the second consecutive game, Bryce Underwood and this Michigan passing offense could never really get going. Bryce Underwood in particular was responsible for most of the struggles as he missed open wide receivers and tight ends multiple times in this game and also coughed up two critical red zone turnovers as well. Let's hope this was just a bump in the road for him and that he can use this upcoming bye week to get better and finish the season on a hight note.
Stock up: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore had two more sacks in this game including one strip sack that Michigan ended up recovering on their own end of the field. Purdue made it a point to double team him or chip him the rest of the game as he got both sacks fairly early on. He's been playing so well these last few weeks, it's starting to sound like a broken record when he earns a game ball or ends up as a stock up type player. He looks like a 1st round NFL Draft Pick to me and should hear his name called early on in the draft if keeps playing like this.
Stock down: Michigan special teams
This will be a rough watch for Michigan Special Teams Coach J.B. brown. The kickoff and punt returners bith made bad decisions multiple times in this game. Hudson Hollenbeck was bad once again at punter. I'm just not sure how the special teams has gotten this much worse in just a year and a half under Head Coach Sherrone Moore. Jim Harbaugh's Michigan teams were almost always great at special teams and it's been a huge negative this year for Michigan. I'm not sure where this unit goes from here to be honest, they need to get a lot better and it is past time for it to have happened.
Stock up: Michigan's linebacker depth
Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan were out in this game due to injuries and Jaishawn Barham looked like he was going to play more off-ball linebacker in this game as a result but he also left the game early due to an injury. That led to a huge jump in snaps for Michigan's linebackers not named Ernest Hausmann, who was his typical really good and normal self. Troy Bowles and Chase Taylor both stepped up and played well for Michigan at linebacker and it was fairly impressive to watch them execute the game plan despite not typically playing a lot. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng also got some snaps in this game but he looked a little more lost at times but considering that he was likely LB7 as a true Freshman coming into the season , that's not particularly surprising. Overall it was really nice to see these younger linebackers step up and play admirably while filling in for the injured starters.
Stock down: Michigan wide receivers
I mentioned earlier that Michigan's passing offense never got going in this one and that was largely Bryce Underwood's fault and I stand by that but the wide receivers also didn't do much of anything to help out there young quarterback. PFF also agreed, as 4 of Michigan bottom 5 players on offense in terms of PFF grades were all wide receivers which is never a good thing to see for a position group. Donaven McCulley had chances to make some plays and just couldn't make them. True Freshman Jamar Browder badly missed a block on a wide receiver screen pass that got blown up. Semaj Morgan had yet another pass go through his hands. This is a game the wide receivers will want to flush from their systems and get back out there after the bye week. They can play much better as a group and they'll need to so so if Michigan wants to accomplish its goals the rest of this season.