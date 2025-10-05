Stock up/stock down: Wisconsin at Michigan
Stock Up: Wide receivers Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh
These two both had their best performances of the season thus far for the Wolverines. Both of them made really nice acrobatic catches in this game and each of them got open and caught the ball consistently against a solid Wisconsin defense. They each turned in their best games of their early Michigan careers as they combined to go for 10 catches for 192 yards and a TD. They each clearly showed they deserve to be featured more and more as the season goes along and that's a good sign for Michigan's growing passing game.
Stock Down: Offensive Line
The offensive line as a whole did not play well against what is a good Wisconsin front seven on defense. Andrew Sprague in particular had a really rough game at right tackle as he straight up whiffed multiple times when on the front side of a run call and got beat a time or two in pass protection as well. This is a unit that really needs to improve as the season goes on or else Michigan's offense won't live up to its potential in their biggest games of the year.
Stock Up: Rod Moore
Rod Moore had a very vintage looking Rod Moore performance in this game. He had a really nice open field tackle and also added an interception as well. He covers so much ground in both the run and pass game and proved he's finall healthy again after he missed the last two seasons due to a knee injury. It's really nice to see him healthy and playing well again for the Wolverines.
Stock Down: Ernest Hausman
Ernest Hausman didn't play a horrible game but he had a very rough first drive. He missed two tackles on that first drive alone and the second one led to a Wisconsin TD on a third and goal rush from the five yard line. From there though he did recover and had a nice pass breakup later on in the game where he jumped up and knocked down a pass on third down to force a punt. Overall it was not his best performance this weekend and for how experienced he is, you expect more from him at the linebacker position.
Stock Up: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore had a really nice game in this one. He got a sack and also held up well against the run nearly all day long. He's really taken his play up a notch this year for Michigan and looks the part of a second or third round draft pick in this upcoming NFL draft next spring.
Stock Down: Channing Goodwin
Channing Goodwin saw his playing time decrease as Andrew Marsh essentially took his starting role from him. He's played well at times this season but has struggled with drops and it's hard to see how his playing time will bounce back given how well Andrew Marsh played in his first career start. It wasn't necessarily a bad day for him in this game but he just lost playing time to a younger player and that younger player showed out given the new opportunity for playing time. Hopefully he can get back on track and really focus on catching the ball when the opportunities do come his way later on in the season.