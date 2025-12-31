How to watch Michigan football vs. Texas in the Citrus Bowl

For one final time in 2025, Michigan will take the field. The Wolverines are set to take on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday. After a tough December that resulted in Michigan firing Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines have one more shot to play for one another and go out and enjoy the game of football.

Following the game, it will become the Kyle Whittingham show and he will continue to build his coaching staff and attempt to retain the Wolverines' roster. However, first, Michigan will take on the Longhorns and here's how you can see Michigan back in action.

How to watch Michigan take on Texas

Day: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL) Network: ABC

ABC On the call: Mark Jones and Roddy Jones

Uniform combination

For the first time in quite a while, Michigan will wear its maize pants as the 'away' team. The Wolverines were wearing blue pants, both on the road and at home. But on Wednesday, Michigan announced it would go with the white jersey and maize pants against a Texas team that will likely wear the burnt orange.

From the @EASPORTSCollege screen to the real life field, we’re ready for the @CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/i6pxL5OOnq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 30, 2025

Keys to a Michigan win

If Michigan is going to beat Texas, the Wolverines can't hold Bryce Underwood back. That was a theme this season and the Wolverines didn't properly utilize Underwood's dual-threat ability. It should be mentioned that under Biff Poggi, Underwood played really well -- will that continue this time?

"Three of the final five games in the regular season didn't go well for Bryce Underwood, including the season-ending loss to Ohio State. The freshman phenom had plenty of ups, particularly when Biff Poggi was the interim head coach early in the season.

"Kyle Whittingham already noted that he's excited to see Underwood in his offense next season, so don't hold anything back. Let Underwood throw the rock around and utilize his legs -- Michigan surely will next season....."