How to watch Michigan football vs. Texas in the Citrus Bowl
In this story:
For one final time in 2025, Michigan will take the field. The Wolverines are set to take on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday. After a tough December that resulted in Michigan firing Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines have one more shot to play for one another and go out and enjoy the game of football.
RELATED: Predicting the final score between Michigan vs. Texas in the Citrus Bowl
Following the game, it will become the Kyle Whittingham show and he will continue to build his coaching staff and attempt to retain the Wolverines' roster. However, first, Michigan will take on the Longhorns and here's how you can see Michigan back in action.
How to watch Michigan take on Texas
- Day: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)
- Network: ABC
- On the call: Mark Jones and Roddy Jones
Uniform combination
For the first time in quite a while, Michigan will wear its maize pants as the 'away' team. The Wolverines were wearing blue pants, both on the road and at home. But on Wednesday, Michigan announced it would go with the white jersey and maize pants against a Texas team that will likely wear the burnt orange.
Keys to a Michigan win
If Michigan is going to beat Texas, the Wolverines can't hold Bryce Underwood back. That was a theme this season and the Wolverines didn't properly utilize Underwood's dual-threat ability. It should be mentioned that under Biff Poggi, Underwood played really well -- will that continue this time?
"Three of the final five games in the regular season didn't go well for Bryce Underwood, including the season-ending loss to Ohio State. The freshman phenom had plenty of ups, particularly when Biff Poggi was the interim head coach early in the season.
"Kyle Whittingham already noted that he's excited to see Underwood in his offense next season, so don't hold anything back. Let Underwood throw the rock around and utilize his legs -- Michigan surely will next season....."
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Biff Poggi reveals a new number of Michigan opt-outs one day ahead of bowl game
- Former Michigan starter enters the transfer portal
- Keys to Michigan defeating Texas, ending 2025 on a high note
- Joel Klatt describes why Kyle Whittingham to Michigan is an 'incredible fit'
- Kyle Whittingham envisions Bryce Underwood in Michigan's new offense
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop