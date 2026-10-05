The Biggest Coaching Decision Kyle Whittingham Got Wrong Against Minnesota

Michigan lost in a stunning manner to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road this Saturday. It wasn't the score itself that was stunning, but the manner in which it happened. Through five games now, Michigan plays like one of the most undisciplined teams in the country and this is a coaching staff that was supposed to put the adults back in charge at Michigan.

Let's dive into Kyle Whittingham's coaching decision of the week below and discuss how the Wolverines move forward from here.

The decision: Not to put his thumb on Jason Beck's offensive strategy

Last season Michigan had a top 15 team nationally in rushing offense, but were 107th nationally in passing offense. Michigan's run game last season was built on a power, downhill rushing style that punished opponents at the line of scrimmage. The entire offensive line was recruited to fit in and excel at that offensive scheme.

In comes Jason Beck as Michigan's offensive coordinator, where his Utah offenses ranked 2nd nationally in rushing offense, and 82nd in passing in 2025. It was a very successful unit, but they did it in a very different way. Jason Beck's scheme is a spread-based zone type rushing team.

What you've seen so far this season for the Michigan offense is what happens when you take a roster that's good at one thing, and ask them to abandon that in favor of a bunch of things they aren't good at. That's been the issue so far with Michigan's offense, is that Jason Beck keeps trying to shove a square peg through a round hole.

Michigan tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, and offensive coordinator Jason Beck watch warmup ahead of the game between Michigan and Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why it was wrong

The reason I ultimately blame Kyle Whittingham for this, is because he should have seen this coming. When he should've realized this would happen is up for debate, but you can't honestly tell me that Michigan can execute all of this offensive stuff in practice against their elite defense. There's just no way this offense looks good in practice, and that's why now it's already past due for Kyle Whittingham to put his thumb on Michigan's offense.

I know he's typically seen as a defensive coach, with his background coming on the defensive side of the ball. But any good defensive mind can see an incompetent offense, and Kyle Whittingham's been seeing it it every day in practice for months now.

The time to go to Jason Beck and say your offensive scheme we ran at Utah last season may not fit these players very well was back in Spring practice. It should've been clear then that they had a long ways to go before they would reach competency. Had the decision happened then, they could've had all summer to scheme up and thing of different ways to marry Utah's offense from 2025 to what this roster can do at Michigan in 2026. Instead here we are five weeks into Michigan's season and they're looking squarely at a 6-6 type season.

Kyle Whittingham is only five games into his tenure at Michigan, but losing games in the manner they've done so the last two weeks is unacceptable at a place like this. To take a team that was one win away from the playoff last year and turn it into this poor of a performance through five weeks is coaching malpractice. Kyle Whittingham ands his staff better hope they find some answers, and soon, otherwise they all might be out looking for jobs come December.

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