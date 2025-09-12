The 'harsh reality' for Michigan football through two games
Michigan is back in action on Saturday against Central Michigan, but as of now, there are more questions to be answered regarding Michigan moving forward. The Wolverines are sitting at 1-1, and despite having a more competent QB this season, the offense doesn't appear to have much of an identity through two games.
According to CBS Sports, Michigan's 'harsh reality' is that it has a mixed bag at wide receiver.
"Five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has looked the part offensively, but does Michigan have enough talent around him in the passing game to be a threat in the Big Ten championship picture? That remains to be seen early. Indiana transfer WR Donaven McCulley had a 44-year grab at Oklahoma, but he was the only wideout to catch more than one pass against the Sooners. Tight end Marlin Klein was the top target in the opener with six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown on Underwood's lone scoring toss through two weeks."
But that isn't the only 'mixed bag' for the Wolverines. The offensive line, once again, looks like a giant mystery. LG Giovanni El-Hadi went down last game against the Sooners, and it's not known how long he might be out. Against Oklahoma, the lowest-graded players were among the offensive line -- three out of the bottom five. The line struggled to keep Bryce Underwood protected, and it had a hard time imposing its will against the Sooners' defensive front.
There is some continuity from last season. El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Evan Link, and Andrew Sprague are all back, but the line is a far cry from what they were back in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The O-line had its fair share of struggles last season, but there is an argument to be made that the '24 line was better than the '25 line through two games.
The wide receiver position is a worry for Michigan fans, but the offensive line is right up there, too. The Wolverines hope to right some wrongs this weekend against in-state CMU -- a bottom-feeder through two games.
