Stock report: Run game explodes in massive win over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers met in Lincoln for a massive Big 10 showdown. With a loss on the resume, the Wolverines needed to march into Memorial Stadium and steal a win from the Cornhuskers.
After a bit of a slow start by both teams, the Wolverines got their run game going, and defensively, they put pressure on Dylan Raiola on almost every throw. Michigan's rushing attack and pass rush led the Wolverines to a massive 30-27 win over the Cornhuskers and helped them start Big 10 play with a win for the sixth consecutive season.
Here's who raised and lowered their stock this weekend.
Stock Up: Wolverines' running back room
Michigan's running back room had itself a day against Nebraska's defense. Justice Haynes got the bulk of the work early on, breaking a 75-yard touchdown and finishing the first half with over 100 yards rushing, and while he was efficient in the second half, it was his counterpart who made the biggest impression.
In the second half, Jordan Marshall came alive. He carried the ball just six times, but ripped off a 54-yard rushing touchdown to open up a 10-point lead in the third quarter for the Wolverines.
Haynes and Marshall combined for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 23 attempts (9.95 average) in the win. It was an incredibly efficient game from the Wolverines' running back room, and both guys deserve recognition.
Stock Down: Pass catchers
While Michigan had a big day on the ground, its passing attack wasn't very good. Their wide receiver and tight end rooms as a whole struggled. There were too many dropped passes and not enough separation against the Cornhuskers' defensive backs. I was hoping to see more from Michigan's passing game after a big game last weekend, but they just never go into a rhythm through the air.
Stock Up: Front seven
Michigan's front seven had a massive game against Nebraska and was a big reason why the Wolverines escaped Lincoln with a win. While Dylan Raiola still put up an impressive stat line with 308 yards and three touchdowns, he was under duress all day and was sacked seven times. The Wolverines had seven different players record at least half a sack, which just shows how impressive the unit was as a whole.
Stock Down: Secondary
The Wolverines' front seven put pressure on Raiola all afternoon, but he was still able to find success against Michigan's defensive backs. There were too many blown coverages - including one that would've been a touchdown if the receiver hadn't stepped out of bounds in the back of the end zone - and they committed quite a few costly penalties. Even when the Wolverines had a 10-point lead in the closing minutes, they were unable to get a stop.
Outside of the early interception on Raiola, the Wolverines' secondary as a whole was pretty disappointing.