Two former Wolverines earn starting positions with Seattle Seahawks
The Michigan Wolverine football program is well represented across the 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL). As of this article, that number totals 73 former Wolverines on NFL rosters. Some are vying for a spot on the 53-man roster, and others play prominent roles and will heavily impact their team's playoff and Super Bowl chances (this is you, JJ McCarthy).
The depth chart is "unofficial", but it looks like former Michigan tight end AJ Barner and center Olu Oluwatimi have both positioned themselves to earn starting roles. Both players were transfers, coming to Michigan from Indiana and Virginia to finish their college careers in Ann Arbor. Barner was part of the 2023 National Championship team that went 15-0, and Oluwatimi played in the College Football Playoffs in 2022 with Michigan.
Olu was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft as a fifth-round selection after winning the prestigious Rimington Award, which recognizes the best center in college football. Throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, he has played in a total of 28 games, starting in nine, as a key member of the Seahawks' roster. Each game presented a unique challenge, allowing him to refine his skills and gain invaluable experience. Now, with increasing confidence and maturity, it appears his time has truly come, and he will now captain the Seattle offensive line, leading his teammates in both performance and motivation.
Barner was a 4th round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Barner was seen as a complete package tight end that could go across the middle as well as lay bone-crushing blocks down in the run game. During his rookie campaign, Barner totalled 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Those stats will certainly increase during his sophomore season as he sees the field more and becomes more of a focal point for the Seahawks air attack.
