Only two Michigan football players crack ESPN's final transfer portal ranking
Since the end of the last season, Michigan football had 30 players enter the transfer portal, but Sherrone Moore and Co. helped replace production by signing 15 players out of the transfer portal. 247Sports' Composite has the Wolverines having the No. 35 transfer portal class in the country.
Michigan signed several players who are expected to be Day 1 contributors or starters like RB Justice Haynes, DT(s) Tre Williams and Damon Payne Jr., WR Donaven McCulley, and S TJ Metcalf, among a few others. But ESPN doesn't appear to be as high on the Wolverines' transfer portal class.
ESPN finalized its 2025 transfer portal rankings and listed the top-100 transfers. Just two Michigan football players made the top-100.
No. 37 RB Justice Haynes
"Haynes should get lots more opportunities to be a lead back with the Wolverines and will form a terrific duo with talented freshman Jordan Marshall, who rushed for 100 yards in Michigan's bowl win over Alabama," wrote Olson.
In Haynes' two seasons with Alabama, he carried the ball 105 times for 616 yards, and nine scores. During the Wolverines' spring game, Haynes showcased his talents and made a terrific cut that gained 26 yards. The former high recruit never cemented himself as a lead back, but he has a chance to do so in Ann Arbor -- at least form a great duo with Jordan Marshall.
No. 97 DT Tre Williams
"If he can stay healthy, Williams could be a sneaky good get for the Wolverines as a veteran presence at defensive tackle for a unit that's trying to replace the production of first-round picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant in the middle of its front," Olson wrote.
The former five-year Clemson Tiger might not even start for Michigan with the Wolverines getting Rayshaun Benny back in the fold, and signing Alabama transfer Damon Payne Jr. But the three of them will form one heck of a defensive front for the Wolverines. Williams appeared in 44 games for the Tigers during that span. The 315-pound tackle should help replace some of the production that was lost when Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant depared for the NFL.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
Michigan Basketball: Where Danny Wolf, Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in post-lottery NBA mock draft
Where Michigan football ranks in post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson