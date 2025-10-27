Two Michigan players earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors after win over MSU
It was a successful week for Michigan on the gridiron. For the fourth year in a row, the Wolverines took down their bitter rivals, Michigan State. This time, by a score of 30-21.
Following the Wolverines' win, two Michigan players were named to Big Ten honors. Linebacker Jimmy Rolder was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and running back Justice Haynes was named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week -- sharing with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.
RB Justice Haynes
- Finished the day with 26 carries for 152 yards with two touchdowns, his third multi-touchdown game of the season, to help the Wolverines defeat in-state rival Michigan State
- Responsible for more than half the team's 276 rushing yards, the team's most in the rivalry since 1994
- Recorded the most rushing yards by a U-M player in the rivalry series since Blake Corum had 177 yards on 33 carries in 2022
- Haynes is the first Wolverine player with multiple rushing touchdowns against the Spartans since Blake Corum in 2020
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Kalel Mullings (Sept. 30, 2024)
Despite five 100-yard performances to start the season, this was Haynes' first Big Ten honors.
Following the win over MSU, head coach Sherrone Moore talked about getting Haynes back into the lineup after his injury against USC.
"It was great. Wanted to have him back, to get him back," said Moore. "Obviously, he’s an explosive player, a player that is one of the best running backs in the country in our eyes, and it was awesome to have him back. He ran so hard. He ran physical, 26 carries for 153 yards, two touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards a carry. He continues to play at a high level. It was huge to have him back.."
LB Jimmy Rolder
- Recovered a fumble early in the first quarter, marking the first of his career, in Michigan’s 31-20 win against Michigan State
- Finished with a career-high 10 tackles including one sack
- Helped limit the Spartans to three yards per rush, while also shutting down a key fourth-down conversion attempt by breaking up a pass
- Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week honoree: Josaiah Stewart (Sept. 23, 2024)
Rolder has been one of the best defenders on Michigan's team this season. Following the Wolverines moving Jaishawn Barham to edge, Rolder is consistently around the ball and is second in tackles on the Michigan defense (52 tackles).
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke on what Rolder has meant for Michigan.
"Yeah, I mean, I think the confidence with him really started in the spring," Moore said. "And it started way back then. It was just all about being healthy. I think for him, it’s the confidence that he has in the system and how he’s practiced, how he’s played, and that affected it. But Coach BJ has done an unbelievable job with that crew. But, you know, watching the film just confirmed what I saw on the field and what he’s done in the past couple weeks. He’s been unbelievable, and he keeps playing at a high level."
More From Michigan On SI:
- Mel Kiper tabs unheralded Michigan football player as potential 'early rounder' in '26 NFL Draft
- LSU commits Michigan football should target following Brian Kelly's firing
- Oddsmakers paint a clear picture for Purdue vs. Michigan football showdown
- Takeaways from Michigan basketball defeating St. John's in second exhibition game