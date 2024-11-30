WATCH: Urban Meyer trolls Jim Harbaugh on Big Noon Kickoff
Michigan and Ohio State renew their bitter rivalry this afternoon in Columbus, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer had some fun at Jim Harbaugh's expense this morning on Big Noon Kickoff.
Meyer prepared a "gift" for fellow BNK panelest and Michigan legend Charles Woodson — a can of 'Stealing Signs' beer, which featured a caricature of Harbaugh. Check out the exchange below:
As can be expected from two former head coaches in this rivalry, Meyer and Harbaugh aren't all that fond of one another. After Meyer stepped away from Ohio State in 2018 in the wake of the Zach Smith scandal, Harbaugh took a dig at the former Buckeye coach during an appearance on The Athletic's "The TK Show" podcast:
"Urban Meyer's had a winning record. Really phenomenal record everywhere he's been," Harbaugh said. "But also, controversy follows everywhere he's been."
It's fair to say the dislike between Harbaugh and Meyer lives on, despite the fact that Harbaugh has returned to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Meyer is now retired from coaching.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI