Kyle Whittingham is the man for the job, or so he says.

After the Michigan Wolverines finished off one of the worst performances in the history of the Michigan versus Ohio State rivalry, Whittingham went to bat for himself in a way to save his job.

After weeks of speculation, the Wolverines’ head coach being on the hot seat went from unthinkable, to now a foregone conclusion that he should not return to be the coach of the team.

That’s true outside the building, at least. Inside the building, the head coach continues to insist he’s the one to help guide the Wolverines back to prominence.

“I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year,” Whittingham said after the game. I’ll work as hard as I can until somebody tells me I don’t work here anymore.”

He continued later.

“I know what the problems are now, and I know what needs to be fixed,” Whittingham quipped. “It’s really not much more to it than that. You got the things that have to change in certain respects and personnel groups that need to be retooled and things of that nature.”

Whittingham has been consistent since the team’s first embarrassing loss to a rival this season, a 15-6 defeat at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans, that recruiting and time will give him the opportunity to get things cleaned up in Ann Arbor.

Whittingham wouldn’t speculate about his job security, but if he were asked to give a sales pitch, what would it look like? We have a few ideas.

Fixing the Offense

Michigan’s offense was dreadful throughout the season. The transfer portal saw them bring in freshman Salesi Moa, sophomore Jaime Ffrench, and sophomore JJ Buchanan.

Buchanan was the only consistent contributor to Michigan’s offense during the year, but other than that, the offense was largely a mess.

Jason Beck was fired after a 15-6 loss to Michigan State. Nothing really improved after Beck’s dismissal. Michigan scored 25 points in three games under the stewardship of Jim Harding. Harding was not qualified to be a play caller and did not want to do it, but desperate times call for those types of measures.

Whittingham noted that they began a nationwide search for an offensive coordinator after Beck’s dismissal. It’s unclear how far they’ve gotten, but they’ll certainly have a new playcaller in 2027.

At quarterback, both Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr underperformed. There’s little doubt that the Wolverines will be shopping in the transfer portal for a quarterback to try and run the offense of whoever the play caller is.

Sometimes changing the coordinator and the quarterback can go a long way toward fixing the offense.

Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for Michigan’s offense is there really is nowhere to go but up. They were one of the worst offenses in the country this year. Whittingham can wear that, but with a quarterback of his choosing, they could be better in 2027.

Whittingham did not recruit Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr. Perhaps Whittingham feels with a quarterback he recruits, the Wolverines will be off and running in 2027.

“When you look at it, we had to make the change on offense a few weeks ago,” Whittingham said. “If you’re going to say the most glaring issue this year was our lack of offensive production, we’re last in almost every Big Ten statistic.”

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Quick Turnarounds

Look how fast some teams can turn around in this age of the transfer portal. UCLA was one of the worst teams in the Big Ten last year. They were one game away from a College Football Playoff berth despite playing most of the year with a backup quarterback.

Whittingham has pointed to the portal a bunch since the season went south, and did so again Saturday after the game ended.

Well you can certainly make a lot of progress in a year, absolutely,” Whittingham said. “I think I mentioned a week or two ago some teams have been able to catch lightning in a bottle.”

Could Michigan be that team that catches lightning in a bottle? They may not have a choice. The roster exodus that is likely from this team via graduation and transfer portal is likely to be very high. The Wolverines will be portal shopping regardless of whether Whittingham returns as the head coach.

New players could mean new results for the embattled Michigan coach.

Great Defense

Despite Michigan’s defense falling flat on its face to close out the regular season, they were an elite group for most of the year. Whittingham’s return would likely guarantee a second season for Jay Hill in Ann Arbor provided he does not get a head coaching job from another team in the country.

Hill was mostly up to the task in his first season as the defensive coordinator. He adapted to his personnel, and largely got his players to play above their talent level. The defensive tackles and linebackers, groups that were considered soft spots at the beginning of the year, largely overperformed their expectations.

Hill will have some retooling to do on the defense with some key contributors expected to enter the NFL Draft, but there’s little reason to believe Hill would not be able to get a new group to play well together.

Whittingham could easily try and sell that to his bosses.

Track Record

One of the draws to Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor was his track record as a coach. Whittingham was considered one of the best coaches in the country while he was at Utah. Whittingham was 177-88 in 21 seasons with eight seasons of 10 or more wins.

Whittingham’s first year at Utah was a 7-5 campaign before the team started to see gradual improvement.

College football is different now, but Whittingham could sell the idea of getting more of his players in the door, and having a drastic improvement in his second season at the helm.

The Verdict

When you lose 45-0 at the hands of your rivals and have as many missteps as Whittingham did throughout the year, there are no saving graces.

Michigan should be looking for a new head coach as soon as Sunday morning.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts in the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only question is if the bosses at Michigan will buy what Whittingham is selling.



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