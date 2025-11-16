Michigan football vs. Maryland kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 13
Michigan moved to 8-2 on the season after winning a narrow, 24-22, game in Wrigley Field against Northwestern. Now, the Wolverines will head to College Park to take on Maryland next weekend. The Terrapins are coming off another loss, their sixth in a row.
Following all the Big Ten games on Saturday, it was announced that Michigan would take on the Terps next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
History between the two programs
Michigan has dominated the Maryland Terrapins since the Terps' arrival in the Big Ten Conference. For the entirety of the two programs, Michigan has gone 11-1 against Maryland, with the Terrapins' only win coming in 2014 against the Wolverines.
Michigan has won the last eight games against the Terps. The Wolverines are a perfect 5-0 when traveling to College Park. The last time the two schools met was back in 2023, in College Park, where Michigan held on and beat Maryland, 31-24. Michigan would go on to win the national title that year.
The last two meetings between Maryland and Michigan were tight wins for the Wolverines. The year before the 2023 meeting, Michigan beat Maryland in the Big House, 34-27, in 2022.
The battle of the freshmen gunslingers
Two of the premier freshmen in the Big Ten will go up against one another next weekend. Everyone knew about Bryce Underwood and his recruitment, but four-star Malik Washington was also a Michigan target. When it looked like the Wolverines were going to miss out on Underwood, Michigan made a late move to land Washington, but then Michigan ultimately landed the No. 1 ranked player.
Washington, a Maryland native, stayed true to his commitment and has started every game for the Terps this season. He is the No. 7 QB in the Big Ten, averaging 228 yards per game. Washington has thrown 13 TDs to six INTs this season.
The Wolverines' secondary will face a pass-heavy Maryland team, and Washington is going to want to prove he is an elite QB in the Big Ten. Whereas Underwood will be up against one of the worst passing defenses in the Big Ten. However, Michigan State and Purdue weren't good against the pass, either.
