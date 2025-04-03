Michigan Football star drops out of first round in ESPN's latest 2025 NFL mock draft
April is here, which means the 2025 NFL Draft is almost upon us. The Michigan Wolverines will have several names called during the three-day event, but there are four potential Wolverines who might hear their names called on that Thursday during the first round. Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant are all potential top-20 picks, but a couple of them have fallen in recent mock drafts.
Not that he fell out of the first round, but Johnson is one name who used to be a top-five pick in most mock drafts, to now falling into the late teens of some. Then there is Grant, a one-time potential top-20 pick. He still might be, but there are some mocks that are having Grant go early second round.
That's how ESPN's Field Yates sees things. Yates released a new two-round mock draft and he has Grant falling out of Round 1. Here is where the four Wolverines go in Yates' new mock draft.
DT Mason Graham -- No. 5 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars:
What Yates said:
Jacksonville has big needs up front on defense that are too hard to ignore with this pick, and Graham would immediately reshape the complexion of both the pass rush and the run defense. He racked up 26 pressures and 14 run stops last season. The Jaguars, meanwhile, allowed the second-most yards (389.9 per game) and fifth-most points (25.6 per game) in the NFL last season. Lined up between edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Graham would help this defense get back on track.
CB Will Johnson -- No. 13 pick to the Miami Dolphins
What Yates said:
I know the Dolphins must address their interior offensive line, but cornerback should not be overlooked. There is a big hole at CB2 in Miami opposite Jalen Ramsey, with Storm Duck and Cam Smith currently listed as options to start. Johnson has strong ball skills (nine career interceptions, including two pick-sixes in just six games last season) to pair with his great 6-foot-2 size. While there are some questions about his top-end speed, he's a good example of a prospect who has enough tools to overcome any potential limitations.
TE Colston Loveland -- No. 22 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers
What Yates said:
This is a common projection in part because it would reunite Loveland with his former college coach Jim Harbaugh, but the fit really does make sense for the Chargers. Los Angeles lacked a movable matchup player at tight end in 2024, and Loveland is exactly that. At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, he is too big for defensive backs to cover, but he's also faster than most linebackers with his seam-stretching speed and nifty route running.
DT Kenneth Grant -- No. 34 pick to the Buffalo Bills (projected trade with the New York Giants)
What Yates said:
At 331 pounds, Grant would help fortify the Bills' run defense up the middle and assist in collapsing the pocket as an interior pass rusher. He had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 12 games last season.
