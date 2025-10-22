How far did Michigan QB Bryce Underwood rise in latest power ranking after win vs. Washington?
Michigan finds itself sitting at 5-2 after seven games this season, and despite two early losses, the Wolverines are still in position to accomplish their goals. Win out and Michigan is assuredly in the College Football Playoff with a chance to get into the Big Ten Championship Game.
This past week, redshirt freshman Jordan Marshall was fantastic in his first start. Marshall ran for 133 yards and a score for Michigan, but freshman Bryce Underwood also continues to get better. Against a good Washington defense, Underwood threw for 230 yards and two scores, while taking good care of the football.
Where CBS Sports ranks Underwood in latest QB Power Rankings
Despite his great play and Michigan winning 24-7, CBS Sports didn't raise Underwood too high in its power rankings. Following the loss to USC, Underwood fell to No. 33, and after beating Washington, the freshman gunslinger is now at No. 31.
Here is a look at QBs ranked ahead of him:
25. Connor Weigman (Houston)
26. Sawyer Robertson (Baylor)
27. Devon Dampier (Utah)
28. Anthony Colandrea (UNLV)
29. Chandler Morris (Virginia)
30. Blake Horvath (Navy)
31. Bryce Underwood (Michigan)
Bryce Underwood through seven games
This season, Underwood has thrown for 1,440 yards, seven TDs, and only two interceptions. He has also rushed for 202 yards and three scores on the ground. While his touchdown numbers won't raise any eyebrows, the true freshman continues to get better.
This past weekend against Washington, Underwood had a QB rating of 173.78, which became a career best. There were also four drops in the game from his playmakers, or his numbers would've been even higher than they were.
Michigan has the No. 96 passing offense in the country, averaging 205 yards per game through the air. Again, nothing to raise your eyebrows about, except for the fact that Michigan ranked No. 131 a season ago, averaging 129 yards per game through the air.
Having a QB like Underwood under center has made defenses respect the pass and it's opened up the Michigan offense. Underwood is a freshman and he's still learning, but once everything clicks for the former five-star -- Michigan's offense could become one of the best.