Wolverine Digest

Michigan football starts the week as a big favorite over rival Michigan State

The Wolverines are expected to enter East Lansing and take down the Spartans.

Trent Knoop

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Michigan got back on track this past weekend at home against Washington. The Wolverines' defense was as dominant as you could hope for against an electric Huskies' offense. Michigan won the game 24-7 and the Wolverines allowed just 40 yards on the ground to Washington.

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense did what they needed to do, but there were some mistakes to clean up following the game. Four dropped passes, a missed FG, and poor execution on third and fourth-down left points off the board for the Wolverines.

But sitting at 5-2 on the season, Michigan will now shift its attention to Michigan State.

Game line via DraftKings

After getting back into the AP Top 25 and sitting at 5-2 on the season, Michigan will enter East Lansing as a 14-point favorite against Michigan State, per DraftKings. The over/under for the game is currently set at 48.5 points.

The Wolverines have been successful against MSU in the past three meetings.

History between the two programs

While Michigan vs. Ohio State is the biggest rivalry in all of sports, the Wolverines and MSU have a real hatred for one another. In recent years, there have been a few scuffles involving Michigan and the Spartans. Devin Bush at midfield on the Spartans' logo and the tunnel incident at the Big House are just a couple that instantly come to mind.

Michigan holds a 63-36-4 all-time record against MSU. In the last 10 meetings, the Wolverines lead 6-4. Michigan has won the last three meetings against the Spartans, and when MSU comes to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are 43-21-3 all-time against their bitter rival.

Wolverines' Odds vs. Michigan State

For the fourth year in a row, Michigan will take on Michigan State in primetime. This year, the game is in East Lansing and the analytics aren't giving the Spartans much of a chance. Michigan has a 87.8% chance to take down the struggling Michigan State program.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

More From Michigan On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football