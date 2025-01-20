Where Michigan football players rank in Mel Kiper Jr's latest 2025 NFL Draft big board
NFL draft prep has begun for many prospects who have entered April's draft. Four Michigan juniors are expected to hear their names called in the first round and a couple of them could hear their names called as early as top 10 picks. ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has updated his big board for the draft and he has four Wolverines in his top 25.
No. 3 DT Mason Graham
"I love Graham's technique," wrote Kiper Jr. "His leverage gives him an advantage at the point of attack, and interior offensive linemen struggle with his power and quickness. Graham has strong and active hands, and he has proved effective against the run and pass from inside. He had two sacks against Minnesota in September but managed just 1.5 the rest of the season."
Being the No. 3 overall player, it's not shocking to see Kiper Jr. having Mason Graham as his No. 1 defensive tackle on the board. Graham was disruptive against both the run and pass this season and he makes for an every-down lineman in the NFL.
No. 6 CB Will Johnson
"Johnson is so instinctive in coverage, and his ability to read quarterbacks jumps out when you watch him," Kiper Jr. wrote. "He has great quickness in his transition, allowing him to make plays on the ball. Johnson returned both of his interceptions this season for touchdowns, and you can see those instincts throughout his first pick-six in Michigan's opener against Fresno State -- when he jumped a screen and took the ball 86 yards to the house. He has nine career picks. Johnson missed the team's last six games with a toe injury."
Will Johnson is the No. 1 cornerback on Kiper Jr.'s big board, but with an asterisk. Travis Hunter is actually ahead of Johnson, but Kiper Jr. listed him as a wide receiver, so he gave Johnson the No. 1 nod at corner. Assuming he can stay healthy, Johnson has a clear path to being a lockdown corner in the NFL.
No. 16 TE Colston Loveland
"If you are looking for a tight end who can consistently stretch the deep middle part of the field, Loveland is your guy," Kiper Jr. wrote. "He averaged 8.3 air yards per target over three college seasons. The QB play was subpar for Michigan, which limited Loveland. But he is a difficult matchup for defenses, and he averaged nearly nine targets per game."
Kiper Jr. has Loveland listed as his second-best tight end available behind Penn State's Tyler Warren. The PSU tight end had a fantastic year, but he also had a much better quarterback situation than what Loveland had to endure during his junior season. Michigan rotated three quarterbacks this past year and it didn't do any favors to Loveland.
No. 25 DT Kenneth Grant
"Considering his size, Grant has terrific athletic traits and explosion," wrote Kiper Jr. "His instincts stand out, too -- he's an extremely alert football player. And while he might not rack up sacks (3.5 in 2023, three more this season), he is adept at batting down passes at the line of scrimmage, recording nine pass breakups over the past two seasons."
Kiper Jr. has Kenneth Grant listed as his No. 3 defensive tackle on the board. He has Grant behind Mason Graham and Ole Miss' Walter Nolen. Grant could hear his name called earlier than Nolen, but those three should be the first three defensive tackles off the board.
