Where Michigan ranks in national college football polls
After losing to the Oklahoma Sooners on the road in Week 2, the Michigan Wolverines bounced back in a big way against the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Wolverines dominated every facet of the game and blew out the Chippewas by a score of 63-3.
Bryce Underwood, who completed just nine passes in the Wolverines' loss to the Sooners, had a huge game against CMU, totaling close to 350 yards and scoring three total touchdowns en route to winning Big 10 Freshman of the Week.
Underwood and Co. also had a big day on the ground. As a team, the Wolverines ran the ball 52 times for 390 yards (7.5 average) and eight touchdowns. Underwood led the way with 114 rushing yards on nine carries, while Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall backed him up with 104 and 52, respectively.
The Wolverines will hit the road again this week and travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This will be another tough road test for Underwood and the Wolverines, but Michigan are the favorites in this game.
Here's where Michigan ranks in the national polls heading into Saturday's showdown.
AP Top 25
After beating CMU, the Michigan Wolverines jumped two spots and is now sitting at No. 21 AP Poll. They are the sixth-highest-rated Big 10 team in the AP Poll.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Wolverines jumped two spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll and now sit at No. 20.
ESPN SP+
Michigan jumped seven spots in the ESPN SP+ after their 60-point win over CMU, putting them at No. 18.
ESPN FPI
Michigan jumped 19 spots on the ESPN Football Power Index and now ranks No. 10 in the country.
Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.
CBS Sports
The Wolverines just cracked CBS Sports' top-25, landing at No. 25.
