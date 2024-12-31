College Football Fans Trolled Alabama After Humbling ReliaQuest Bowl Loss to Michigan
College football fans who thought Alabama deserved a spot in the CFP may want to look away.
The Crimson Tide were left on the outside looking in at this year's College Football Playoff, a decision which led to plenty of complaints from fans of the SEC program, who felt they were a superior team to many of the teams in the field.
Rather than compete for a national championship, Alabama was instead matched up with Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, a game which they were widely expected to win given their status as a CFP snub.
Things didn't quite go to plan for Kalen DeBoer's side, who were handed an ugly 19–13 loss in the bowl game. Their humbling defeat led to plenty of jokes from college football fans, who certainly did not forget the loud cries from those claiming Bama deserved to be in the CFP, a stance that was based largely on hypotheticals.