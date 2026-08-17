Freshman Report: What Michigan Freshmen Are Pushing for Snaps Early in their Career?

Freshmen are always exciting when they step foot onto the football field for the first time. They represent hope for the future.

Recruiting may not be what it used to be with the presence of the transfer portal, but it is still a big part of roster building in college football.

Just last year, Michigan’s entire program was built around a freshman by the name of Bryce Underwood.

Underwood was one of the top recruits in the country and represented hope for the future, and the thought that Michigan added a dynamic playmaker to its offense.

That did not fully come to fruition during Underwood’s freshman year, which can speak to the perils of relying on freshman in their first year on campus. That being said, there is plenty of reason for hope surrounding Underwood’s excellent fall camp as he enters his second season.

This year, Michigan’s freshman class is decorated and has as much hype as you can have surrounding a group that does not include a quarterback. There are four big names to keep an eye on throughout the year.

Savion Hiter

If not for Bryce Underwood just a year ago, Savion Hiter would have been the most hyped prospect that Michigan has seen as a freshman since…. Well you get the point. There are not a lot of players who step onto campus with the hype that Hiter has had as one of the top running backs in the country.

Michigan won an intense recruiting battle with Hiter, and had to fight off overtures from other programs in the wake of Sherrone Moore’s firing.

They’re happy that they did. Hiter immediately caught the attention of his head coach who said that Hiter already looks like an NFL player from a physical standpoint.

That may not come to fruition immediately as a freshman, but there’s little doubt based on what is coming out of camp that Hiter is one of the best 11 players that Michigan has on offense.

It’s easy to envision offensive coordinator Jason Beck trying to use formations with two running backs on the field at the same time. Hiter’s presence has only grown during fall camp, and Michigan should be daydreaming about the best running back duo they’ve had in a very long time with him joining Jordan Marshall.

Carter Meadows

Meadows was in an interesting spot prior to fall camp because he was not allowed to be on campus during the spring. There was still plenty of competition and snaps up for grabs for him thanks to playing with a group that has a lot of potential, but also a lot of question marks.

John Henry Daley has returned, albeit on a snap count as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered last November. Beyond Daley, there were a lot of snaps up for grabs between Dominic Nichols, Cam Brandt, and Nate Marshall all vying for snaps along with Meadows.

As a result, Meadows may have a quieter start to his season, but that should be something that changes as the season goes along as long he continues to make strides. There’s plenty of talent oozing from the freshman, but there may be some other guys ahead of him as of now.

Salesi Moa/Travis Johnson

Wide receiver is one of the largest pressure points on Michigan’s roster and has been for quite some time. Even when Michigan won the national title in 2023, there was angst surrounding whether Michigan had enough firepower in the passing game.

That firepower has progressively gotten weaker over the years. The 2024 season was Colston Loveland surrounded by a group that was underwhelming.

Last year, Andrew Marsh emerged later in the season, and Donovan McCulley showed some flashes, but Michigan did not get enough production from its passing game. This year is different. Marsh is back, and could be a co-anchor at the top of the receiving corps with JJ Buchanan.

Beyond those two, however, there are some questions. Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson are freshman who could shoot for reps. Johnson had a play out of fall camp that emerged showing his ability to high point the ball. He’s one of the biggest presences on the roster.

Moa is a different story as the former top recruit in the state of Utah. He has settled in at receiver after some question as to what position he will play. Utah’s staff thought highly enough of him to try and bring them over with them.

Both Johnson and Moa are talented, and could see the field in big moments early in the season. That’s the type of opportunity that’s in front of them.

With the 2026 season almost here, it's time to predict single-season stats for #Michigan players.



Will Bryce Underwood shine under Jason Beck? Can Andrew Marsh or Jordan Marshall reach 1,000 yards?



Who leads the defense in tackles, sacks, and INTs?



HERE:… pic.twitter.com/I6AxgpItaJ — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 17, 2026