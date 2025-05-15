Former Michigan Wolverine pitcher on the verge of tying an odd Major League Baseball record
In the world of sports, some records are held as sacred. The MLB home run record, the NBA scoring record, the NFL rushing yards record, the list goes on and on. Mixed in there with those astonishing accomplishments are "other" records that are not so glamorous. Records that have to deal with losing, turnovers, or maybe even playing for the most teams in your career.
Former Michigan Wolverine pitcher Rich Hill who, as crazy as it sounds, attended Michigan at the same time as NFL legend Tom Brady is on the verge of tying one of those not so glamorous records. Hill recently signed a minor league baseball deal with the Kansas City Royals. If he makes it out of their farm system and throws in a major league game for the Royals, he will tie Edwin Jackson for most teams played for in a career at 14.
While it speaks to his longevity, it also says he just was not great enough to stick with one team long term. Hill has played for the following 13 major league teams thus far- Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, and is now signed with the Kansas City Royals. Just writing all of those team names is exhausting, moving that many times sounds even more exhausting. For what it's worth, Hill has made over $80 million during his journeyman MLB career.
