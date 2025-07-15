New York Mets select viral but talented Michigan infielder in the first round of the MLB Draft
The New York Mets selected a talented Michigan Wolverine infielder in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The 38th overall selection of Mitch Voit marked the first Wolverine taken in the first round of the MLB Draft since David Parrish 25 years ago. That in itself is an insane sports fact, 25 years since the Wolverine baseball program produced a first-round draft talent.
Voit played primarily at second base during his junior campaign. He batted .346 while committing only four errors in the field. He also flashed some power, hitting 14 home runs, and used his speed to swipe 14 bases out of 16 total attempts. Voit was a locker-room leader and played the game with a passion that inspired his teammates. Sometimes that passion went a little too far, and Voit is most known for one of his celebrations on the field that went viral.
Voit is a great prospect, but he may be most known for his viral celebration when he pantomimed snorting a line of something off the bag at third base. The act was done in the heat of the moment and earned Voit a swift rebuke from his coaching staff. Voit also issued a public apology acknowledging his mistake. The Mets certainly see his talent and will remind him to rein in his celebrations.
