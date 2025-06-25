Michigan football predicted to land elite 4-star offensive lineman
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are heating up on the recruiting trail, landing five verbal commitments in its class of 2026 over the past week during the tail end of the summer official visit season.
But the Wolverines are far from done—as a matter of fact, Michigan seems to be just getting started on the recruiting front as they continue to work to build the class.
On Wednesday, On3's Steve Wilfong put in a prediction for offensive line coach Grant Newsome and the Wolverines to land four-star Honolulu (Hawaii) offensive lineman Malaki Lee.
Lee returned to Michigan this past weekend for his official visit to Ann Arbor, which was his last OV of his recruiting process. After the visit, he told On3 he was "almost there" regarding a decision on where to continue his football future.
Other schools the Wolverines are battling for Lee include SEC giants Alabama, Georgia and Texas.
If the staff can secure Lee, it would be a welcome addition to a class that is beginning to build both offensive line talent and depth. After missing out on four-star offensive line target Zaden Krempin to Texas A&M on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines made up for it by adding another offensive line commit in four-star Marky Walbridge.
After the Walbridge commitment, Michigan now has two offensive lineman committed to the class of 2026, along with four-star Bear McWhorter. Adding more targets along the offensive front would be to no surprise with Moore's focus on building the O-line as one of the team's greatest strengths year in and year out.
