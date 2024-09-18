Fans are second-guessing Sherrone Moore's decision to announce QB change
Michigan's Sherrone Moore announced on Monday that junior quarterback Alex Orji would be taking over as the starter for the Week 4 matchup against USC. Although a change at QB was expected after senior Davis Warren tossed three interceptions against Arkansas State last weekend, many were surprised to hear Moore make the announcement on Monday.
"Alex [Orji] will start on Saturday," Moore said. "I'm excited for him. He's been in here champing at the bit, so we'll move on from there."
That initial feeling of surprise quickly turned to criticism toward the U-M head coach, as many thought that Moore made a mistake by tipping his hand. By announcing the decision to roll with Orji on Saturday, critics say that Moore gave USC an advantage ahead of the top 20 matchup. Some critics even took it a step further, saying the decision to announce the QB change during a Monday press conference was further proof that Moore was in over his head.
So did Moore make a mistake by announcing a QB change on Monday, or is this just another overreaction by some within the college football world?
We discuss that and more on Wednesday's episode of The Winged Helmet podcast:
