NFL insider has bold prediction about J.J. McCarthy and his future
After the Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs last week after a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, people began to wonder what's next for the Vikings. Minnesota selected former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was supposed to be the guy at some point in '24, but after sustaining a meniscus injury in the preseason, he missed the entire season.
Then the door opened for veteran Sam Darnold. The former USC quarterback signed a one year deal for $10 million and he starred for the season as the starting quarterback -- until it mattered. The old Darnold came out in the final two games against the Lions and Rams which really makes people wonder if the Vikings could sign Darnold to a long-term deal with McCarthy in the wings.
Depending on who you listen to, or read, there are different views. But ESPN's Ben Solak believes the Vikings will give Darnold a lengthly extension and look to trade their future franchise quarterback.
"I really, truly believe the Vikings will extend Darnold," Solak wrote. "They have the room for something in the Daniel Jones neighborhood -- four years, $160 million is probably optimal, if they can get Darnold to sign that before another team in the free market offers him a whale of a deal. Depending on the size of the contract, they'll either keep McCarthy or quietly look to trade him ahead of a bad quarterback draft class and see if a needy team takes the bait."
There is little doubt that if McCarthy would've stayed one more year at Michigan, he would be the top picked quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Neither Colorado's Sheduer Sanders nor Miami's Cam Ward would be picked over McCarthy. So could a quarterback-needy team make a call to Minnesota? Sure. But with all the investment the Vikings have in McCarthy, it's hard to believe they can bail on him after an injured rookie season -- especially with what they saw from Darnold in the final two, crucial games of the season.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan basketball survives Northwestern in overtime scare
Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7