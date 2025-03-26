2027 top quarterback target Trae Taylor posts update about his current Michigan visit
Getting an elite player on campus is a crucial piece in a recruiting battle. For QB recruits, it's important to get to know the offensive coordinator and their thoughts on your place in their scheme.
In the case of Michigan football 2027 prospect Trae Taylor, that process is more important than with other schools. Michigan has been a run heavy program for decades, even more so over the past 4-5 years. No team, outside the service academies, has won more games while throwing for less than 100 yards through the air than the Michigan Wolverines. And while that could be concerning for an elite QB recruit with NFL aspirations, the Wolverines also recently sent JJ McCarthy to the league as a first-round pick.
With a new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey leading the Michigan offense, it sounds like Taylor and his camp came to Ann Arbor with some serious questions regarding the future of the offense. But with 5-star generational talent Bryce Underwood in the fold, the offense will undoubtedly achieve more success through the air in the coming years. In fact, Michigan's passing attack could become electric if Underwood lives up to the hype.
Based on what Taylor said in his Instagram post, it sounds like OC Chip Lindsey and HC Sherrone Moore answered his questions, and he seems satisfied with their vision. It's early, but it looks like Taylor has the chance to have a very productive collegiate career. And if things continue to trend in the right direction with Michigan, he could be the next in line to take the reins when Underwood eventually departs for the NFL.
