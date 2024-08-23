Recruiting: Five-star RB includes Michigan football in 'Top 5'
After a slow stretch on the recruiting trail in the immediate aftermath of Sherrone Moore's promotion, Michigan football has found its footing in talent acquisition under its first year head coach. The Wolverines currently have the No. 12 class in the country for the 2025 cycle, with 13 four-star prospects committed.
Michigan is also off to a strong start with its 2026 class, landing commitments from four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart and four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings this summer. Additionally, the Wolverines have positioned themselves well for the type of high-profile prospect that could be a star in Ann Arbor.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star Woodberry Forest (Va.) running back Savion Hiter — the No, 29 prospect nationally in the 2026 recruiting class — has narrowed his college search down to five schools, and Michigan is squarely in the mix. The Wolverines are included alongside Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee in this battle.
New Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford likes to go after the biggest fish in the pond. That's what he did in his nine years coaching the position at Ohio State, and that's the mindset he's brought to Ann Arbor as well. Hiter is considered the No. 1 running back in his class. The last time the Wolverines went all-in for the top prospect at that position would have been in Najee Harris in 2017, and they fell just short with Alabama ultimately earning his commitment.
As a high school sophomore in 2023, Hiter ran for 1,187 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He added a pair of kick returns for touchdowns, per 247Sports. The 6-foot, 200-pound tailback took an unofficial visit to Michigan back in mid-April and left impressed with the what the Wolverine had to offer. Hiter returned to Ann Arbor over the weekend of July 28 for Michigan's annual 'BBQ at the Big House' recruiting event.
Michigan's style of football under former head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to largely continue under Moore. It's going to be tough, hard-nosed and physical at the line of scrimmage, and the Wolverines are going to lean heavily on their run game and defense. It's the kind of style that the top running backs in the country should want to play in.
Hiter's recruitment is still in its early stages, and Michigan has some fierce competition in the form of the Bulldogs, Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Volunteers. However, if Alford can bring this kid to Ann Arbor and make him a Wolverine, it's the type of recruiting win that can alter a program's trajectory over the next 3-4 years.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: 'Explosive' wide receiver commits to Michigan Football
Joel Klatt predicts Michigan to reach College Football Playoff, setting up rematch
Michigan's Sherrone Moore singles out two Wolverines who could surprise in 2024
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI