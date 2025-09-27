Brother of Super Bowl winning CB Cooper DeJean sets visit for Michigan
It was announced recently that 2027 athlete Jaxx DeJean has set up five visits for this fall. One of those visits will take place in Ann Arbor on November 29 when the Wolverines host rival Ohio State. He will also visit Kansas State, Iowa, Nebraska, and Alabama.
DeJean, the brother of former Iowa standout CB Cooper DeJean, comes from a great football background. The 6-foot-4 '27 prospect can do it all. He plays QB, WR, and TE on offense, while playing defensive back on the defensive side of the ball. He is projected to play at either WR or TE in college, but playing defensive back isn't out of the question either.
According to the Composite, DeJean is ranked as the No. 234 prospect and No. 11-ranked athlete in the 2027 class. DeJean hails from Odebolt (IA) and most figure him to be an Iowa lock. But DeJean has already taken one visit to Ann Arbor, and there must be quite a bit of interest between the two.
Here's what 247Sports said about DeJean's 2024 season of high school:
Three-phase playmaker as a sophomore for Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove, which went 7-3 and made second round of Iowa’s 1A playoffs. Got snaps at WR and QB on offense while playing primarily CB on defense. Also served as team’s punter. Finished year with 57 catches for 620 yards (10.9 YPC) and 10 TD while also carrying the ball 16 times for 38 yards. Totaled 20.5 tackles and 2 INT on defense. Averaged 33.4 yards per punt.
Michigan's 2027 class
While Michigan is still building up its 2026 class, the Wolverines have already secured three commits in the 2027 cycle. The maize and blue currently have the No. 12 class with commitments from four-star QB Peter Bourqe, and three-star linemen Louis Esposito and Tristan Dare.
Michigan is looking to add more dynamic playmakers to every class and DeJean would fit the mold. The Wolverines have made a living of recruiting dual athletes, who can play multiple spots. While DeJean might not be as dynamic as someone like Jabrill Peppers, Michigan has been a nice landing spot for players like that.
The Wolverines have some ground to make up in this recruitment to beat out home-state Iowa, but Michigan is doing a nice job showing interest in DeJean.
