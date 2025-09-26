Michigan attempting to flip second Baylor commit
With Michigan entering a bye week, one goal for the Wolverines' coaching staff is to hit the recruiting trail hard. As of now, Michigan has the No. 10 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, but the last commitment came back on August 19 when five-star RB Savion Hiter pledged to the Wolverines.
Despite major success on the recruiting trail in the past couple of cycles, Michigan's lack of commitments in the past month has the Wolverines searching for new talent. Recently, Michigan offered four-star CB Jamarion Vincent -- who happens to be committed to Baylor.
According to the Composite, the 6-foot-2 CB is the No. 115 player in the country, and the 14th-ranked cornerback. Vincent committed to Baylor back on January 30, and he picked the Bears over teams like Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech, among others.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Vincent:
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
Michigan has already flipped one Baylor commit
Back on July 16, four-star defensive back Jordan Deck decommitted to the Bears and committed to the Wolverines. Deck, a Frisco (TX) prospect, is ranked as the No. 334 player in the cylce and he could possibly work on Vincent to follow him to Ann Arbor.
Deck has a great offer sheet consisting of teams like Penn State, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame, among others.
In 2024, Deck recorded 42 tackles, one sack, and PBUs as a junior in high school.
Defensive backs committed to the Wolverines
As of now, Michigan has three defensive backs committed in the '26 class. The Wolverines lost long-time commitment Brody Jennings, who left for Miami. But since Jennings' de-commitment, Michigan gained Deck and also has four-star Andre Clarke and four-star Dorian Barney. However, Barney is listed as a player who could be on flip watch.
