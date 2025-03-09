Could Michigan land two four-star wide receiver teammates from Kirby Smart's backyard?
Christian Ward and Nalin Scott are both elite level 4-star rated wide receivers, but the similarities do not stop there. They're also teammates, and both are reportedly high on the University of Michigan football program. Both Ward and Scott stand at 6-foot-3, and possess the speed and strength to beat defensive backs off the line or muscle them across the middle. They have the body type and skill set that wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy has been targeting in Ann Arbor, and they also play for the same 7-on-7 team.
The two young men have a strong list of offers from some of the top programs in the country, including in-state powerhouse Georgia. However, it appears that Michigan is going to play a significant role in their recruitment. They're reportedly pleased with the direction that offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is taking that side of the ball, and having a top tier elite quarterback like Bryce Underwood in the fold is obviously an appealing aspect as well.
It remains to be seen if their interest turns into something more, or if the strength and presence of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs is too strong to overcome. It does bode well for Moore, Lindsey and Bellamy that they have the Michigan football program on the minds of elite-level talent in the heart of SEC country.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7