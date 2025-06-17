Coveted four-star CB sees himself 'fitting in' with Michigan football following official visit
Michigan football had several of the country's top recruits on campus this past weekend during the Wolverines' third weekend of official visits. One of those players was Frisco (TX) Lone Star safety Jordan Deck.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety announced a final four toward the end of May. Deck will choose between the Wolverines, Baylor, Colorado, and Penn State. He took visits to both Colorado and Penn State prior to his Ann Arbor visit this past weekend. Deck is now expected to take an official visit to Baylor this coming weekend for his final OV.
He told On3, back when he announced his final four, that he planned on making a decision toward the end of June after taking all four visits. With just one visit left, Deck told Michigan Wolverines on SI, that he enjoyed his trip to Michigan, and he can see himself fitting in with the Wolverines.
"I definitely see myself fitting in with the Wolverines," Deck told Trent Knoop of Michigan Wolverines on SI. "My visit went really well."
The four-star safety is the nation's 388th-ranked recruit, and the No. 36 safety in 2026, per the Composite. Michigan currently has nine commitments in the '26 cycle, and the lone defensive back commit is four-star Brody Jennings. After landing five defensive backs in the 2025 class, the position is still an area of need for the Wolverines, and landing Deck in the class would be big for LaMar Morgan's position.
