Father of elite Auburn commit shares social media post with pro Michigan vibes during visit
Michigan is pushing hard to flip Auburn Tigers commit Shadarius Toodle. Toodle spent the weekend in Ann Arbor, and I am sure head man Sherrone Moore had some personal talks with Shadarius and his family. Right now, Auburn seems to be locked in with Auburn, but Georgia and Michigan are circling and putting heavy efforts into flipping Toodle to their camp.
Shadarius headed to his visit this weekend with his family in tow, and it appears the Wolverines have made an impact on his father for sure. Winning over the family members is a critical aspect of winning a recruiting battle. Toodle, Sr shared a social media post with some pro Michigan hashtags.
Looks like the patriarch of the Toodle family is having a great time in Ann Arbor and his post oozes with positive vibes for the Wolverine program. The Wolverines certainly have a positive view of his son and his abilities and potential to dominate at the next level. Shadarius is composite four-star recruit and ranked 186th overall in the nation. He comes in at 6-foot-3 and 210-pounds, perfect size for a division one linebacker. Michigan will be facing an uphill battle for Shadarius, but they have pulled elite talent from the grasp of SEC schools before, and they are going to do whatever it takes to do it again here.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football predicted to land electric 2026 WR
Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2025-26 version 1.0
Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon at the top
Michigan star becomes 70th All-American in program's history
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson