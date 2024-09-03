Recruiting: Michigan football in the hunt for another top-flight quarterback
Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell continues to be a force on the recruiting trail, as the Wolverines are in the hunt for another top high school quarterback.
Late Monday night, four-star Huntington Beach (Calif.) QB Brady Edmunds, the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, included the Wolverines in his Top 4 schools alongside Ohio State, Penn State and Texas. According to 247Sports, Edmunds is considered the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 3 player from the state of California in his class.
247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins draws comparisons between Edmunds and current Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert in his scouting evaluation:
Edmunds is on the short list when talking about top quarterback in the national ’27 class. He’s a big, strong pocket passer who has impressed at multiple camps this Spring. Just about every school he camped with including heavyweight programs like Texas, Ohio St, Michigan and Penn State offered him after seeing him work out. As a freshman, he threw for 2,691 yards and 24 touchdowns and can get the ball down the field with touch and accuracy. He also started on the schools basketball team and shows some under-rated athleticism on the hardwood.- Greg Biggins, 247Sports
Despite just one high school football season under his belt, Edmunds has drawn 22 scholarship offers from FBS programs. Currently, Ohio State holds two crystal ball predictions from 247 to land the California native.
Michigan's future at the quarterback position looks strong. The Wolverines landed four-star signal-callerJadyn Davis, who just began his freshman season at Michigan, in the 2024 class. U-M also has the verbal pledge of 2025 four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith, and 2026 four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart in future classes.
