In-state Michigan recruiting target rises in rankings, nearing five-star status
The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore have been heavily targeting 2027 in-state wide receiver Dakota Guerrant since his freshman year. The elite receiver has continued to rise in recruiting rankings as experts see his game film and highlights and recognize his pass catching skills. Guerrant has made multiple visits to Ann Arbor and most experts believe that he will end up donning the maize and blue when his recruitment ends.
The 6-foot-1,180-pound wideout is a speedster with above average hands. He would excel at the next level as a slot receiver much in the same blueprint of former Wolverine turned Pittsburgh Steeler Roman Wilson. But Michigan has not done well in recruiting wide receiver talent in the last few years. Their run-first mentality has pushed wide outs to other teams where they believe they can showcase their skillsets better and more often. With generational quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood looking like QB1 at Michigan, it is highly expected that the Michigan football program will have a more balanced attack for years to come.
Guerrant is currently slotted as the second-best receiver in his 2027 class, and judging from his "X" post, he is aiming for the top spot and a five-star rating. If the Wolverines can wrangle him into their 2027 class early, he is the type of premier talent that will attract other talented skill players.
