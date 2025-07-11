Major Michigan football LB target sets commitment date, puts Wolverines in final 4
Michigan football remains hot on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed their QB they wanted in four-star Brady Smigiel, they have three talented wide receivers, and both the offensive and defensive lines are coming together nicely. However, one position Michigan needs some talent is at linebacker.
The Wolverines flipped SMU transfer Markel Dabney, but have lost out on a couple of linebackers they had pursued. Kenneth Goodwin went to SMU, and Brayden Rouse committed to Tennessee.
One linebacker the Wolverines have been after for some time is Anthony Davis Jr. The Loganville (GA) Grayson four-star LB has announced a final four of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and Ole Miss. He also set a commitment date for August 2.
Davis is ranked as the 322nd-best player in the 2026 class, and the No. 22 LB, per the Composite. Speaking to On3's EJ Holland recently, he said the Wolverines were still in his 'top-three range' and noted his relationship with both Sherrone Moore and Brian Jean-Mary.
Davis wants to play early, and there is a chance to do so in Ann Arbor. Michigan will lose both starters, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham to graduation. Jimmy Rolder will also likely be gone. There will be room for younger players to establish playing time in 2025, and someone like Davis could get the early playing time as he would like.
